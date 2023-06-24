To commemorate Pride Month, the community held its first ever Pride parade on June 18.

Hundreds of people assembled for the parade, followed by a celebration at the Somba K’e Plaza.

Floats drive down Franklin Avenue just outside of the Royal Bank of Canada for the first ever Pride Parade on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Katrina Nokleby

From left, Stacey Thurman, Blair Duhamel, and Tracey MacLean. “I’m happy to celebrate the day with my queer fam,” said Duhamel. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

The Northern Mosaic Network hosted the event with help from Yellowknife Pride. Members of both organizations helped serve hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and beverages following the parade.

From left, Mischa Sanders, Phoenix Patterson, Axel Patterson, and Lee Algiak, wished the community a happy Pride month. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo.

One of the people invited to speak at the event was Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

She talked about the work the legislative assembly has been doing as part of their national action plan and said that her title may change soon because of a bill that is before the assembly to change it to “Status of Women and Gender Diversity.”

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, gave a speech during the event at the Somba K’e Plaza following the parade. She said that her title may change soon because there is a bill before the legislative assembly to change the title to ‘Status of Women and Gender Diversity’. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Em Raby, a member of the Yellowknife Pride committee, cooks up burgers and hotdogs for attendees. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo