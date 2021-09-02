Nichole McDonald and daughter Mackenzie paddle Team McDonald to their annual triathlon win in the 3.5-km course, battling blustery winds and high water river debris. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Usually held the weekend closest to Aug. 15, Canoe Daze was formerly known as the Feast day of the Assumption of Mary. Historically, Catholics in the area would travel by boat to Arctic Red River, now called Tsiigehtchic, from Fort McPherson, Aklavik and Fort Good Hope for mass and feast, followed by drum dances and stick gambling down at the area known as Łeth t’urh kak, or ‘the Flats’ in English. Today, Canoe Daze is a family fun event of tests of strength and skill for all ages and faiths. Photos and background courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Jordan Blake anchors Martha “Muddy” Blake in the tug-of-war. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Anna May MacLeod sets the pace for Jack Blake in the log saw while event coordinator assistant Calvin McDonald keeps the log steady. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Melba Mitchell in the bicycle leg of the triathlon event (3.5 km up an elevation of 50m or 164 feet). Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Styden Hult-Griffen leads the pack down the course. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Kendall McDonald and Tim Gordon charge their team to a second place. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Kendall McDonald and daughter Kierra battle blustery winds on Sunday’s canoe races. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Kyra McDonald pushes her way to a win in the Strong Woman event. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Keefer Francis carries his weight to a win in the Strong Man event. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Brooklyn Niditchie (left) watches while Calvin McDonald (centre) records Charlene Blake draw the winning tickets for the Canoe Daze raffle. Pooped poches Roxy and Chief rest in the foreground. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Nichole McDonald, Davina McLeod, Mackenzie McDonald and Kyra McDonald face a strong head wind in the 4km women’s race. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
