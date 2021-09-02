Usually held the weekend closest to Aug. 15, Canoe Daze was formerly known as the Feast day of the Assumption of Mary. Historically, Catholics in the area would travel by boat to Arctic Red River, now called Tsiigehtchic, from Fort McPherson, Aklavik and Fort Good Hope for mass and feast, followed by drum dances and stick gambling down at the area known as Łeth t’urh kak, or ‘the Flats’ in English. Today, Canoe Daze is a family fun event of tests of strength and skill for all ages and faiths. Photos and background courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Jordan Blake anchors Martha “Muddy” Blake in the tug-of-war. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Anna May MacLeod sets the pace for Jack Blake in the log saw while event coordinator assistant Calvin McDonald keeps the log steady. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Melba Mitchell in the bicycle leg of the triathlon event (3.5 km up an elevation of 50m or 164 feet). Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Styden Hult-Griffen leads the pack down the course. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Kendall McDonald and Tim Gordon charge their team to a second place. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Kendall McDonald and daughter Kierra battle blustery winds on Sunday’s canoe races. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Kyra McDonald pushes her way to a win in the Strong Woman event. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Keefer Francis carries his weight to a win in the Strong Man event. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Brooklyn Niditchie (left) watches while Calvin McDonald (centre) records Charlene Blake draw the winning tickets for the Canoe Daze raffle. Pooped poches Roxy and Chief rest in the foreground. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert