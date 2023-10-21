Fire broke out in an apartment building off of Franklin Avenue on Saturday morning.

The Yellowknife Fire Division quickly responded, occupying the street near Capital Suites.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

NNSL Media will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Fire and dark smoke pour from the upper edge of the structure. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

Firefighters establish a position along Franklin Avenue, near Capital Suites. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo