A fire broke out in the parkade directly above the downtown Reddi Mart on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8 p.m., the Yellowknife Fire Division extinguished the flames that illuminated the structure.

Smoke was still coming from the parkade after the flames were doused but it tapered off moments later.

Yellowknife RCMP were also on the scene, blocking the streets surrounding the fire.

A ladder was placed against a wall on the 51 Avenue side of the building, indicating that firefighters climbed up and reached the flames through an opening in the wall.

The cause of the fire, the extent of the damages to the building, and whether there were any injuries resulting from the incident are all currently unknown.

Red-hot orange flames were visible inside the parkade for a period on Tuesday evening. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

Black smoke rises from the side of the parkade along 50 Street. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

A ladder that firefighters used to access the fire inside the downtown parkade. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo