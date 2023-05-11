The Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) was busy on Wednesday afternoon on 45 Street in response to a call about a fire at a residence at approximately 4:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw that the outdoor steps leading to the front door and a planter box were on fire. The fire appeared to be small but firefighters sprayed water at the surface and surrounding area where the fire was lit even after the flames and smoke were extinguished. The fire was contained to a small area in the planter box.

Firefighters spraying water at the area that was on fire. Charred wood caused by the blaze near the top step of the stairway leading to the front door was visible. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Municipal enforcement officers arrived shortly after firefighters did and blocked the side of the street where the fire was and directed traffic.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately half an hour.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the homeowner did not appear to be present when firefighters were on scene. According to a news release from the city on Thursday morning, the incident was released to the homeowner and they will not be conducting any further investigation.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.