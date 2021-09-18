Inuvik resumed its annual Fall Fair on Sept. 11, packing the Chief Jim Koe Park performance pavilion full with patrons, musicians and artists alike. Eight performers took the stage during the six-hour market and 35 tables were set up under the big tent to sell food, crafts and promote local services. The afternoon wrapped up with the best Berry Baker and best Bannock cook in Inuvik contests, which drew four and six entries respectively.

Ruth Wright says hello to Kola the police dog during a presentation at the Fall Fair. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chris Bruckner plays a few tunes in the early hours of the Fall Fair. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Trenyce Voudrach dazzles the crowd with her country singing skills. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A panorama of the back view of the Fall Festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Musicians Dieter Weise, Darrel Cockney-Goose and Louie Goose close the show playing a series of classic hits. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nicole Pidborochynski and Amelia Oakoak show off their bannock creations during the Best Bannock competition. The pair placed second overall. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Greta Sittichinli shows off her bannock creations during the best bannock competition in the afternoon. She placed third overall. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Beverly Kingmiaqtuq shows off two types of bannock she made for the competition. She tied for second overall. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A panorama of one side of the Fall Festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mayor Natasha Kulikowski busts out during the final song of the day. The crowd gave the outgoing mayor two ovations for her work over the last three years. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Volunteer extraordinaire Corraine Bullock cuts loose with Mayor Natasha Kulikowski during the final song of the day. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Inuvik’s best bannock chef, Sallie Ross, is presented with the one-of-a-kind trophy by Arctic Market organizer Luisa Juliana Ospina Suarez. The trophy was made by Rory Voudrach using an pairing knife and an ulu. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo