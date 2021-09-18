Inuvik resumed its annual Fall Fair on Sept. 11, packing the Chief Jim Koe Park performance pavilion full with patrons, musicians and artists alike. Eight performers took the stage during the six-hour market and 35 tables were set up under the big tent to sell food, crafts and promote local services. The afternoon wrapped up with the best Berry Baker and best Bannock cook in Inuvik contests, which drew four and six entries respectively.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling