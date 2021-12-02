When the going gets tough, the tough get creative! With many children in town forced to isolatefor the last few weeks, Inuvik Drum made the call out to youth to flex their creative muscles and make some artwork. Many were happy to oblige and we’re happy to show their work.

Those aren’t watercolours — Winnie Jenks crafted a piece of art in the family microwave with some skittles, which is probably the better way to use all that sugar. Photo courtesy of Anick Deschense Jenks

Amelia Oakoak, age 8, shows off earrings she made after just two days of isolation — she could have a whole table ready for the craft fair at that rate. Photo courtesy of Nikki Pidborochynski.

Brekkan Pokiak-Carpenter, age 7, made these nifty hockey jersey cut-outs. Photo courtesy of Beats-Ryan Donovan

Keira Arey, age 5, shows off her free-hand drawing. Photo courtesy of Chantell Smith-McLeod

Future urban planners Edmond and Wallace Béchard Dubé kept themselves occupied by building their own mini-city with whatever they could find around the house. Photo courtesy of Cas Sandre

Conrad Thrasher Voudrach, age 3, isn’t letting the lockdown in Tuktoyaktuk slow him down. He’s been taking to the slopes for his isolation. On top of this, he’s been practicing Inuvialuktun at home while isolating. Photo courtesy of Marisa Thrasher