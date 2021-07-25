Peggy Curtis Baseball diamond was brimming with cheers, jeers and even a few beers as the Inuvik SloPitch Association hosted the annual Women’s Territorial Championships July 16 to 18. Five teams came out for the three day tournament, the Ocean Girls, the Beau-Del Braves, the Beaulieu Brewers, RRR and the Nice Hits. In spite of cloudy skies, the athletes were in good spirits to get out and hit a few balls around the field. In the end, RRR — Rebecca’s Rowdy Rosies — won the tournament after a hard fought double elimination battle that came down the seventh inning. Organizers highlighted Davonna Kasook as the most improved player from the last tournament.

Jennifer Greenland reaches for a fly ball during the opening game. An initial round of ball was played before the opening ceremonies were held. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Back row: Tawny Amos and son Hayden, Adraianna Hendrick, Amber Lennie-Ipana, Leah Ipana, Twyla Amos, Glenda Nerysoo, Kyra McDonald, Joyce Blake, Elana Joe, Kendall Archie, Davonna Kasook, Serena Wright, Janine Bonnetplume, Dorathy Amos, Kelcy McDonald, Joleen Hanthorn, Tasha Nasogaluak, Alison Lennie, Meghan Etter, Loni Noksana-Ruben, Faralinne Ruben, Jazelle Pokiak, Gloria Nasogaluak, Agnes Krengnektak, Holly Campbell, Cassidy Lennie-Ipana, Martha Blake, Audrey Nasogaluak. Front row: Erica Donovan, Angela Koe, Caitlin Church, Cindy Baryluk, Shelby Steen, Kat Nasogaluak, Brieanna Lavallee, Sophie Stefure, Sheena Snowshoe, Britney Selina, Sarah MacNabb, Virginia Kotokak, Tannis Bain, Vanessa Kimiksana, Jonean Greenland, Jennifer Greenland, Elizabeth Illasiak, Jesy Illasiak and Kendrick Nerysoo.

Taylor McLeod makes first base just as “Momma Meg” Etter reaches for a grounder. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jessie Blake hones in on a pitch during the second game. Athletes were cheered on by their fans, friends and family. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kat Nogasak tags out Kendall Archie at the third plate. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joyce Blake throws a ball back to home plate to stop a runner. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Anna Pingo opened the tournament by singing the National Anthem in Inuvialuktun. The ceremony was held after the initial game to allow people to get to the ball field after work. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Caitlin Church takes a swing at a pitch. The slo pitch association has been having games three nights a week since June. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Glenda Nerysoo takes aim at a pitch during a game. Her team, the Nice Hits, won their first match up of the tournament. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Serena Wright sends a pitch flying during the opening game. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Adrianna Hendrick is all smiles as she reaches the home plate during the opening game. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Muddy Blake throws a pitch during the opening game. Athletes came out from the surrounding communities to help bolster the teams’ rosters. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo