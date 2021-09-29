Crowds flocked to the Midnight Sun Complex Sept. 23 for Community Registration Night, the town’s annual pledge drive for volunteers. Groups showcased what their non-profit organizations were about and what sort of volunteer help they were looking for. We’ve showcased each group in case you missed it and would like to get involved in your community.

Sallie Ross shows off some of the crafts, activities and events organized by the Inuvik Community Events Society. The society is planning to resume its traditional thanksgiving raffles and hoping to resume the much-loved New Year’s Eve Feasts. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Faye d’Eon Eggertson hosts a table of her various volunteer projects around town, which include hosting adults only Board Games night on the last Tuesday of the at the legion and puzzle nights every second Tuedsay. She is also putting together an orienteering event, the Fall Score-O, and is aggressively pursuing establishing the first Delta-Con to claim the prize of northernmost pop-culture convention. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chris Gruben and Carolyn Hunter recruit volunteers for Inuvik Minor Hockey, which is going back to a full schedule of ice sessions. The society is also seeking approval to bring 100 fans back into the stands and resume hosting the Gwich’in Cup. Gruben wanted to say an extra thank you to the Town of Inuvik and Steve Krug for putting on the community night. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nelson Terry, Elizabeth Holloway and zone commander Kirsten Fleuty recruit volunteers for Inuvik Air Search and Rescue. Joining involves three hours of air training and three more of class time to help find missing people as air-spotters. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jonathon Michel is bringing Scouts back to Inuvik for the first time since 2007. The new troop is looking for young people to join and volunteers to teach and will be meeting Thursdays and possibly Tuesdays as early as November. Michel said anyone interested can sign up to the Inuvik Club at scout.ca. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tess Forbes and Faye d’Eon-Eggertson gather ideas for what skiers would like to see out of the Inuvik Ski Club this winter. The club is still recruiting volunteers and AGMgoers and the freshly groomed trails will be open when there is enough snow. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mark and Jacob Robertson man the table for the Inuvik Curling Club, which should be up and running by the second week of October. This year junior curling runs from Monday to Thursday, with adult league on Fridays and half-ice youth games on Sunday. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo