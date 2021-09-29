Crowds flocked to the Midnight Sun Complex Sept. 23 for Community Registration Night, the town’s annual pledge drive for volunteers. Groups showcased what their non-profit organizations were about and what sort of volunteer help they were looking for. We’ve showcased each group in case you missed it and would like to get involved in your community.
PHOTOS: Inuvik volunteers, assemble!
Girl Guides leaders Hayleigh Conway and Tracy Davison flash the pledge hand signal as they sign up new recruits. The long-running children’s club teaches valuable outdoor life skills and meets every Monday at the gazebo outside Aurora College campus. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo