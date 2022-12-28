At least four RCMP vehicles and an ambulance were dispatched to Bruno’s Pizza on 53 Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday due to a report of an armed robbery.

Two unknown males entered the business and allegedly threatened staff with a handgun and bear spray before fleeing with a small amount of cash.

During the altercation, one of the males is accused of deploying bear spray at an employee, causing that staff member to require medical attention.

“Yellowknife RCMP began a search for the suspects with the assistance of the “G” Division Police Dog Services and “G” Division Forensic Identification Section,” a police news release stated on Dec. 28.

RCMP vehicles stop along 52 Avenue as officers make their way into Bruno’s Pizza around the corner on 53 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

At approximately 10 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of suspicious persons in the area of Gitzel Street. Two male youths were taken into custody. During the arrest of one of the suspects, the police say an officer recovered a replica firearm from one of the individuals.

A couple of residential break and enters were reported in the area where the suspects were arrested.

RCMP are encouraging anyone who has surveillance or doorbell camera footage in the area of Gitzel Street, Albatross Court and Dakota Court to review the footage between 9 p.m. and midnight. If you spot anything suspicious, Yellowknife RCMP are asking that you contact them.

Police allege that a suspect assaulted a Bruno’s Pizza staff member with bear spray on Tuesday evening. They say two individuals, one of them allegedly carrying a handgun, then made off with a small sum of money. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

As of Wednesday afternoon, charges were still pending against both youth in relation to these incidents — the expected charges include robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, wearing a disguise with intent to commit and offence, breaking and entering and breaches of a court order.

The Yellowknife RCMP can be reached at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.