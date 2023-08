Canadian Armed Forces solders arrived in Yellowknife this week and immediately started assisting city workers and contractors with the establishment of a fire break in the Grace Lake area, which went on evacuation alert as of Tuesday.

Soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment arrive at a residential subdivision in Grace Lake to help build a firebreak. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Sgt. William Soucy Berube with Royal 22nd Regiment gives instructions on where troops need to be deployed. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Canadian Armed Forces members from as far as Quebec joined Yellowknifers in forming lines of defence against wildfires. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Troops were equipped with chainsaws and shovels to clear away vegetation that could fuel a wildfire. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Lisa Fromont, a landscaper with Arctic Farmer, was contracted to cut down trees in the Grace Lake area. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

Heavy equipment clears vegetation from the area. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo