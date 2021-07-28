For two weeks the Mackenzie Delta was host to 100th anniversary celebrations of Treaty 11, agreed to by handshake in 1921 in both Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson. Fashion shows and feasts accompanied lessons in traditional sewing, cooking and crafts. Live performances were held throughout both communities and people were happy to get out and enjoy a festival after the long year-and-a-half endured under the pandemic.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling