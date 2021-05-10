Ice from the spring breakup filled the Hay River under the West Channel Bridge on May 6.

For the second year in a row, Hay River’s Vale Island was evacuated because of a threat of flooding from spring breakup.

The evacuation order was issued by the Town of Hay River at about 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

As of Sunday, there were no reports of flooding of private property on the island, although high water covered the Porritt Landing boat launch area, the wharf at the Canadian Coast Guard and was just over the top of Fisherman’s Wharf.

The evacuation order remained in place on Sunday, and a checkpoint at the West Channel Bridge restricted access to Vale Island to only residents and essential workers.

The Town of Hay River’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) issued an update at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, indicating that the flood threat had not passed.

“Local levels are still very high, and some sites show record highs as far as depth is concerned,” the update stated. “There is ice flowing through Paradise Gardens, and the ice was still in place in the gorge in the Enterprise area.”

The update summarized that there was still high water throughout the system, and both the East and West Channels of the Hay River were jammed.

“There was an increase in water level at the forks between the two channels, and still more water and ice to come,” the update noted.

It thanked those who evacuated for their patience.

“We will lift the order as soon as it is safe for us to do so,” the update stated, adding people would be apprised of any changes, for better or worse.

On Friday, the evacuation order resulted in emergency personnel going door to door on Vale Island advising residents that they should leave the island for their own safety.

Not everyone took the advice and were determined to stay put in their homes.

Bryan Seaton, who lives on 104th Street, stayed as he always does.

“I stayed since I was born, for the last 22 years,” he said.

Seaton said floodwater got within three feet of his house during a significant flood in 2008.

“But we’re kind of up on maybe a three or four-feet platform around here,” he said. “And before the water reaches my house it fills up all the ditches, and then it will fill up all the trails behind everybody’s houses. Not really ice damage around here because it’s got other people’s houses to go through first.”

Seaton said he feels secure in his home.

And if the water did happen to rise on his property, he said he would start to move things around to the higher spots in the yard.

“I’ll move what I can and, if I can’t move it, well you can always get new stuff,” he said.

Also on Friday, Paul Bruha was loading up his vehicle with items to evacuate Old Town, even though he did not leave during last year’s flood threat.

“This year, I go to the cabin,” he said.

Bruha noted that nobody can predict nature.

People who chose to evacuate had previously been advised by the Town of Hay River to try to find accommodations with family or friends off Vale Island, or they could stay for free in an evacuation centre at the Hay River Community Centre, where they could sleep on cots and have food supplied.

“Actually, nobody stayed in the evacuation centre last night (Friday),” said Glenn Smith, the senior administrative officer (SAO) with the Town of Hay River, speaking on Saturday. “There’s a couple of people that were debating at the end, and so far, nobody. So we didn’t have to operate it.”

Smith said he was a little surprised by the fact no one stayed in the evacuation centre.

“We know historically it’s been offered and nobody’s taken it, but given the situation, communication and Covid restrictions, I did think we’d get a small amount,” he said. “We planned and prepared for a larger amount.”

Smith said about 160 people, representing around 80 households, did register with the evacuation centre.

Some people decided to stay in an RV park set up in the back parking lot of the Hay River Community Centre, Smith noted, estimating about 13 vehicles were there.

The SAO said about 40 households and possibly more decided to stay on Vale Island despite the evacuation order, which is not mandatory.

There has been concern all spring leading up to breakup about what high water levels, including on Great Slave Lake, would mean for the flood threat.

Last year, there was no flooding after the evacuation of Vale Island.

On Friday, Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson – whose district includes Vale Island – was at Fisherman’s Wharf watching the river just as the evacuation order was issued.

“I don’t think anyone quite knew what to expect this year,” he said. “It was such a strange summer with all the high water levels and then the late spring. Like every year, it was unpredictable, but I can’t say that it’s surprising.”

Simpson said his hope is that everybody stays safe during breakup.