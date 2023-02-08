Unionized city workers have officially begun their strike against the municipality while demanding wage increases.

About 50 city employees were picketing outside of city hall on 52 Street on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Many of them were waving Public Service Alliance of Canada flags, holding signs and cheering when passing motorists honked their horns.

Geraldine Penney, left, and Reilly Hinchey expressed her frustration at having to protest. “The fact that we’re out here to get fair wages, that’s all we’re really asking for. It should be a lot easier than it is but here we are,” said Hinchey. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

City workers Geraldine Penney and Reilly Hinchey described the -27 C morning as “cold and frustrating.”

“The fact that we’re out here to get fair wages, that’s all we’re really asking for. It should be a lot easier than it is but here we are,” said Hinchey.

Penney added, “I found it very empowering to see all of our members behind us like this. It’s cold but we’re moving and we’re going to get things done.

“To see everyone out here fighting for the rights, fighting for a fair wages, I just feel the power from everybody here this morning,” said Penney. “The city didn’t want to move past (a wage increase of) two per cent. We cannot accept that.”

The unions have not revealed publicly what their demands are in terms of wage increases.

Hinchey said she too was encouraged by people supporting each other.

”It’s a lot different once it becomes reality that we have to be out here, so to see all these numbers, it’s nice to see,” she said.

Protesters cheer as people drive by and honk their horns in support. Jonathan Gardiner/NNSL photo

Penney commented on the moral support they were receiving from people driving by and honking.

“I work in city hall and so does Riley,” she said. “I don’t recall this much traffic this early in the morning.

“I think people are coming to see what’s going on.

“There’s a lot of honking so I think we have a lot of support.”

Hinchey said she didn’t know where they would be protesting or for how long that day or the plans for the following day.

“Keep it fresh and keep us visible is really our focus,” she said.

Penney said they would know by 6 p.m. where they would be the following day.

“Yellowknife is small. I’m sure you can find us.”