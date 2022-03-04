A Russian citizen, two pilots and their employer were fined a total of $24,000 after landing at Yellowknife airport March 1.

Transport Canada said Friday, March 4 that the plane, which was grounded once authorities at the airport discovered a Russian had arrived on board, would be allowed to leave, but not with its passenger.

The aircraft was operating in Canadian airspace in contravention of an order issued Feb. 27.

The Russian national aboard and both pilots were fined $3,000 apiece. The company that owns the plane, Swiss-based Dunard Engineering, was fined $15,000.