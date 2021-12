A Keewatin Air plane overshot the runway in Sanikiluaq on Friday morning, leaving four people with minor injuries, according to the RCMP.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. The injured parties were transported to the health centre for examination.

Weather at the time consisted of high winds, blowing snow and poor visibility, the police stated.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is part of an ongoing investigation along with the RCMP.