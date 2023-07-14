If you live on the south side of town, plan on going to bed early Sunday and Monday.

Northwest Territories Power Corporation is planning a series of planned power outages over the next two weeks as the town works on the replacement utilidor system.

Saying the outages were “requested” by the Town of Inuvik, the utility announced the first two outages would by this Sunday, July 16 starting at 11 p.m. and continuing until 3 a.m the next morning. A second planned power outage is scheduled for the following night, starting at 11 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. the next morning.

Further power outages could be planned all the way until July 26.

Power outages in Inuvik have been frequent enough that NTPC issued a public apology for the outages earlier this week.

“NTPC recognizes that there have been a number of unplanned power outages in Inuvik over the past two months,” says the notice. “These outages have been caused by several different causes including equipment failure, bird and animal strikes and power supply issues during maintenance activities. We understand the frustration and inconvenience outages can cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we will be sharing information about upcoming planned outages required for the Town of Inuvik to complete work on the Utilidor systems as well as potential outages that may occur during the final commissioning of the Inuvik High Point wind turbine. Thank you for your ongoing co-operation.”

The utility also noted these outages were dependent on weather conditions and could change and advised customers to follow their Facebook account for the most up to date information.