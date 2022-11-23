GNWT Environment and Natural Resources(ENR) Department had recently published a information to the public, it shows polar bear activities has been discovered in Tuktoyaktuk area.

Document shows that the same polar bear has made its way to town three times over the past few days. ENR believe it’s being attracted by garbage and food being left outside.

The bear was not in town this time, but it can be a chance that the bear can make it’s way in town.

There was not a suggestion been provided yet that kids need to be picking up by their parents, because of their was not enough clue that the bear had appeared around school area yet, but people were informed to take extra caution.

Mike Westwick said it is relatively rear in Tuktoyaktuk, climate change can be a potential reason that polar bear can be sighted more frequently,

ENR had provided some suggestions in case of encounter that is not limited to avoid waling in the dark-especially with unleashed animals or kids, to not leave garbage, fuel, food outside from attracting polar bear to the town.

Patrolling has been started and the signage is up in the area.

The Safety in Polar Bear Country with tips were provided to the public.