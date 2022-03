The annual Polar Pond Hockey tournament kicked off to the delight of Hay River residents and Northerners at the Fisherman’s Wharf, March 11.

Teams were spotted taking to several cleared and flooded ice pads early Friday evening.

The Friday Gala opening was set to take place at 8 p.m. followed by the Chase the Ace the Draw at 8:30 p.m. and a performance by 5/3 Mad at 9 p.m.

The Hub will provide full coverage throughout the weekend.