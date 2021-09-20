Yellowknife RCMP are requesting public assistance in identifying a potential person of interest in an ongoing investigation regarding a suspicious fire at a local church.

Yellowknife RCMP attended the scene of a fire at the church at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 1.

City of Yellowknife Fire Division also attended and suppressed the fire. What was considered to be major damage was sustained by the building. There were no injures

Yellowknife RCMP, NT RCMP Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services attended. The fire is being treated as suspicious in nature with a criminal investigation continuing.

The investigation has led to the images being released, and RCMP are asking the public to advise if they have any information on the person.

The quality of the photos obscures many details. It may be they recognize the build, or clothing, or location, as the photos themselves have been enhanced to the maximum.

Anyone with any information on activity preceding 12:30 am, or just after, in the area of 52nd St and 52nd Ave are asked to call the RCMP.