A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after police arrested him allegedly in possession of stolen property from downtown Yellowknife.

Acting on a complaint of a suspicious person who appeared to be stealing items at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the RCMP apprehended the suspect. They accuse him of riding a stolen dirt bike at the time, possessing a rifle and having a bag of suspected stolen property.

Officers say they determined that the man was impaired.

The individual is facing charges including theft of a motorcycle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a credit card, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of firearm while prohibited.

The Mounties are trying to determine who owns the yellow dirt bike in question and invite the owner to contact them.

Anyone who has information about this incident or noticed that they are missing property overnight, is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.