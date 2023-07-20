A teenager was arrested on Thursday afternoon in relation to an RCMP homicide investigation in Behchoko.

Police say charges were expected against the 15-year-old boy but not yet sworn. He remains in custody.

Despite the arrest, the Mounties continue to urge anyone with information to contact them.

On July 18, around 7 a.m., the Behchoko RCMP received a complaint of an unresponsive man lying in a grassy area next to a roadway in Behchoko. Officers responded and determined that the individual was deceased.

The preliminary investigation into this incident indicates that the deceased, a 28-year-old from Behchoko, was the victim of a homicide. His name had not been publicly released as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone aware of details about this incident is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

