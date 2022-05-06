Fort Smith residents are being asked to check their properties to help police find a stolen shotgun and green shotgun shells.

The firearm was used in “a string of incidents” that took place in town early in the morning of March 4, according to the Northwest Territories RCMP on Friday, which has assigned its major crime unit to the case.

“As the spring approaches and the snow continues to melt, the RCMP are requesting the assistance of Fort Smith residents in checking their yards, sheds and outbuildings in an attempt to locate a stolen shotgun and green shotgun shells,” stated RCMP Cpl. Matt Halstead.

If the weapon is located, the Mounties are advising residents not to handle it or the shells, and immediately contact Fort Smith RCMP.

“The RCMP would like to acknowledge that the public, especially the people of Fort Smith, have been and continue to be very supportive in this investigation,” states the news release.

Anyone with information on the location of the firearms and items is asked to call the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.