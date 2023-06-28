The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to identify two men who are considered suspects in a recent shooting that left a woman injured.

The police released photos of the men on Wednesday morning.

This is a photo of the second suspect in connection with a June 17 shooting on Bigelow Crescent. Photo courtesy of the RCMP

The shooting occurred on June 17 on Bigelow Crescent. The woman who had been shot was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover, according to the RCMP.

The Mounties were told that three men were seen fleeing the area after shots rang out.

With the investigation into the incident still underway, the RCMP are also asking local residents who may have surveillance camera, door bell camera or dash cam footage from June 17 between 10 p.m. and midnight to call investigators.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.