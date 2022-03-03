Yellowknife RCMP responded to a complaint on March 2 that resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Andrew Lafferty, who has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police arrived at a residence on the Dettah access road and tended to a 52-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

Following a brief investigation, Lafferty was arrested on scene.

The victim was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital and, subsequently, transferred to the University Of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. No word was provided on his condition.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

Lafferty’s first court appearance is set for March 3.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.