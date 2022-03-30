An Iqaluit man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, RCMP announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Kopalie, 23, is next scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

In a news release, the Iqaluit RCMP referenced a March 24 local building fire where a badly injured male was located and was cared for by emergency services until he was taken to the hospital and subsquently medevaced to Ottawa for further care.

The police stated that a court-imposed publication ban has been put in place therefore no further information will be released.