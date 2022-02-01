The glass door of the shared entrance to ReLeaf NT and the Hungry Wolf restaurant on 51 Street was shattered on the morning of Feb. 1, the Yellowknife RCMP stated.

The Mounties, along with G Division police dog services, responded to a commercial alarm at 7:12 a.m. and discovered forced entry into the businesses.

There’s no confirmation of what exactly was stolen and the incident is being treated as a break and enter, according to police.

Reginald Drummond, owner of the Hungry Wolf, said that while nothing was taken from his business, the damaged door prevented the restaurant from opening.

“There was glass everywhere. It made me close down for the whole day because it is only getting fixed now,” he said.

He said the eatery should open Tuesday, as usual, at 11 a.m.

While still cleaning up, an employee at ReLeaf confirmed the store is still open for business.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or submit a tip via at Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.