Police have named an Alberta man they believe was involved in a shooting in Yellowknife Nov. 11.

Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid of Edmonton, 21, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

Shiferaw-Reid remains at large. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Photo courtesy of RCMP

The victim of the shooting, which took place in the area of 51A Avenue, remains in hospital, according to Yellowknife RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon.

A warrant for Shiferaw-Reid was issued and RCMP continue to make efforts to locate him. Shiferaw-Reid has been described as between 6’4” and 6’5” in height.

Shiferaw-Reid should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. RCMP are advising the public not to approach the Shiferaw-Reid but to call police immediately if encountered.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Shiferaw-Reid is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.