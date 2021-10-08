Two cabins and a vehicle sustained significant damage in several fires in Rankin Inlet’s area Six Point on Friday.

The Rankin Inlet Fire Department and the RCMP responded to the emergency. The police have since launched an arson investigation.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call the Rankin Inlet RCMP at 867-645-1111.

The Mounties wish to encourage communities to continue to report suspicious activity by contacting their home RCMP detachment or by calling Crime Stoppers at toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).