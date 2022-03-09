Yellowknife RCMP have responded to a bomb threat against Weledeh Catholic School.

Weledeh staff contacted RCMP officials around 12:30 p.m. regarding the threat which was made to the school.

Officers are in the process of securing and searching the school.

The student body from both École St. Patrick’s High School and Weledeh Catholic School have been safely evacuated, no other schools are believed to have been effected.

This is the second time, the last instance occurring on Feb. 10, that the area of École St. Patrick’s High School and Weledeh Catholic School has been affected by a bomb threat.

RELATED REPORTING: Bomb threat at St. Patrick: public to avoid area, warns Yellowknife RCMP

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating the source of the threat with the assistance of the “G” Division Police Dog Services.

Members of the community are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.