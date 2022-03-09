A police investigation of Weledeh Catholic School found no trace of explosives March 8, after the school received an anonymous bomb threat earlier that day.

The threat was originally reported to RCMP by Weledeh staff at 12:30 p.m.

The source and motivation of the threat as well as any connection to a previously reported threat, continue to be investigated.

The matter remains under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP or Crimestoppers.