A break and enter took place at the Hungry Wolf restaurant on 51 Street this morning.

Yellowknife RCMP were made aware of the incident following complaints of an alarm sounding inside the Hungry Wolf at around 6 a.m.

Officers on scene determined that the glass door to the restaurant was broken and a number of items inside the business were stolen.

According to the police, the crime is under investigation with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Section.

This isn’t the first time such an infraction has been perpetrated at the site. On Feb. 1, the glass door of the shared entrance to ReLeaf NT and the Hungry Wolf restaurant on 51 Street was shattered, and that incident was also treated as a break and enter as police investigated. However, Hungry Wolf owner Reginald Drummond said at the time that nothing was taken from his restaurant.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.