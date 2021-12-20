Several break and enters in Iqaluit from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4 have resulted in the theft of almost 700 litres of liquor.

The RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying the culprit.

The police are circulating a still image of a suspect in hopes that information from residents could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Iqaluit detachment at 979-1111.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.