Several break and enters in Iqaluit from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4 have resulted in the theft of almost 700 litres of liquor.

The RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying the culprit.

The police are circulating a still image of a suspect in hopes that information from residents could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Iqaluit detachment at 979-1111.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).