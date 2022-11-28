Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business on Forrest Drive on Nov. 27 at approximately 7:25 a.m.

The initial investigation determined an unknown man had walked into a business and tried to steal an item. An employee of the business attempted to intervene but the suspect used bear spray against the worker. The man then stole a number of cigarettes from the business before fleeing the area on foot.

The RCMP, including a police dog and handler, attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. Video surveillance showed the man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, tan bib-style snow pants with black patches over the knees, black boots and blue gloves.

RCMP are still trying to identify the suspect and are seeking the public’s help. Anyone who has information about this incident or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.