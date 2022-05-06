A Norman Wells woman is wanted in connection with the attempted murder of man in Yellowknife.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hilah Rose McCauley, 19, of Norman Wells following the shooting of an 18-year-old man on 53 Street, May 1, the RCMP stated in a news release on Friday.

“Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Hilah Rose McCauley is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP or, in the event of an emergency, dial 911,” stated Cpl. Matt Halstead.

The shooting took place in an apartment in the 5100 block of the downtown street. It resulted in the man being transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital and then to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for medical treatment.

As of May 6, the shooting victim was in stable condition and remains in hospital.

Police say that a youth has also been identified and faces charges in association with the incident. That individual remains at large and efforts are being made to bring them into custody.

Residents who have information about the incident are urged to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.