Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a report from Aug. 1, based on the theft of a large quantity of lottery tickets from a commercial business located on Franklin Avenue.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the male in the attached photograph. He is described a being approximately 25-40 years of age; approximately 5’5- 5’6 with a thin build; and wearing a beige baseball cap, a faded, red zip-up hoody, a black T-shirt and grey jogging pants. The man was observed to have facial hair. He is believed to have departed the commercial business on a bicycle.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.