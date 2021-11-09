Yellowknife RCMP are requesting public assistance in identifying a person of interest after a downtown hotel room was broken into.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 26, Yellowknife RCMP attended a call at a downtown hotel.

A person, or persons, had allegedly unlawfully entered a room.

Yellowknife RCMP GIS have released video footage of the two suspects in the hallway. Read this story on www.nnsl.com to see the footage.

“The suspect in front, closest to the camera, is clearly walking the hallway. Besides the red jacket he is wearing, RCMP are asking the public to closely scrutinize the manner in which he carries himself. It is believed, that the walk, or gait of the person may lead to information or a possible identification,” said Marie York-Condon, RCMP spokesperson.

If you witness suspicious activity, contact your local RCMP (669-1111 for Yellowknife). If an emergency, 9-1-1, or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.