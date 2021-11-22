The Hay River RCMP are still seeking help this week in locating three suspects following a recent break and enter and theft at the town’s NorthMart store Friday.

The police said in a recent media release that on Nov. 19 at 5:30 a.m., an entry alarm was disabled from the store.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that suspects had entered the front door by breaking the glass panel.

Interior video footage revealed three suspects entering the store and removing cell phones worth $1,500, according to police.

As of Nov. 22, the investigation was still ongoing.

“The detachment has some leads they are following up on, but are still looking for the public’s assistance in confirming identifies,” stated RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in a Nov. 22 email.

Anyone with information about the three suspects are asked to call the Hay River RCMP at 847-1111 (or 911).