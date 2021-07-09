Residents of Iqaluit may notice higher profile policing and security around the city this summer.

The RCMP announced on Friday that it will launch foot and all-terrain vehicle patrols by its officers while the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) is hiring security staff to keep watch over the Sinaa Inuit-owned land beach during weekends.

The Mounties’ patrols will also cover beach areas along with Sylvia Grinnell Park, playgrounds in Iqauit and Apex and the airport.

“People are encouraged to engage with these police officers. It is a way for the community to get to know them and for the police to learn more about the people they serve,” the RCMP stated in a Friday morning news release.

Meanwhile, the QIA stated on Thursday that its purpose for beginning Friday and Saturday evening beach security patrols for the next five weekends is to “ensure the Iqaluit Sinaa is continued to be used for its intended uses and add to the safety of beach users and nearby residents.” The Inuit association added that its goals include assured accessibility for Qikiqtani Inuit and to safeguard traditional harvesting activities at the beach.

The Iqaluit Sinaa Inuit-owned land beach encompasses the area between the MTO beach and the breakwater behind the Iqaluit Centennial Library.