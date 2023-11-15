As the results start to roll in, we can start to safely make some calls.
One race we can call for sure is in Nunakput as Lucy Kuptana is the MLA-elect for that riding. She looks to have defeated Vince Teddy according to the unofficial results but with all polls reporting, she has a nearly 200-vote lead.
Shauna Morgan looks like she has Yellowknife North all wrapped up, as does Kieron Testart in Range Lake. R.J. Simpson appears to be in control in Hay River North and Lucy Kuptana looks to be the MLA-elect in Nunakput. Richard Edjericon is looking to be making a return to the legislative assembly in Tu-Nedhe-Wiilideh and Danny McNeely will return to the assembly as the MLA for Sahtu, defeating incumbent Paulie Chinna and Dolly Pierrot.
Sheryl Yakeleya is the MLA-elect in Dehcho with all polls reporting. She beat three candidates, including incumbent Ron Bonnetrouge. Rocky Simpson is also out as Vince McKay is the new MLA-elect in Hay River South.
Several races are still too close to call, including Frame Lake, which has been a three-horse race between Julian Morse, Stuart Wray and Spencer Tracy; Stacie Arden Smith and Kate Reid and neck-and-neck with incumbent Katrina Nokleby sitting third; and Vince McKay is still out in front in Hay River South over incumbent Rocky Simpson and Wally Schumann.
Here are the latest numbers with the MLA-elects in bold:
DEHCHO (all polls reporting)
Bonnetrouge, Ronald – 145
Lafferty, Richard C. – 27
Vandell, Steven – 177
Yakeleya, Sheryl – 229
FRAME LAKE (13 polls reporting)
Cornfield, Deanna – 26
Morse, Julian – 209
Stanley, John – 49
Tracy, Spencer – 182
Wray, Stuart – 169
GREAT SLAVE (10 polls reporting)
Arden Smith, Stacie – 170
Lawrance, James – 42
Nokleby, Katrina – 156
Reid, Kate – 200
HAY RIVER NORTH (8 polls reporting)
McMeekin, Greg – 15
Simpson, R.J – 398
Wallington, Michael – 109
Wiedemann, Hans – 85
HAY RIVER SOUTH (all polls reporting)
McKay, Vince – 282
Schumann, Wally – 238
Simpson, Rocky – 210
INUVIK BOOT LAKE (all polls reporting)
Archie, Diane – 152
Rodgers, Denny – 210
Ross, Sallie – 132
INUVIK TWIN LAKES (7 polls reporting)
McLeod, Lenora – 128
Semmler, Lesa – 322
KAM LAKE
Cleveland, Caitlin (ACCLAIMED)
MACKENZIE DELTA (all polls reporting)
Blake, Frederick Jr. – 220
Nerysoo, George – 233
Ross Jr., Richard – 176
MONFWI
Armstrong, Jane (ACCLAIMED)
NAHENDEH (15 polls reporting)
Allen, Sharon – 126
Campbell, Josh – 19
Cli-Michaud, Mavis – 157
Deneron, Hillary – 83
Thompson, Shane – 271
Wright, Les – 98
NUNAKPUT (all polls reporting)
Kuptana, Lucy – 340
Teddy, Vince – 159
RANGE LAKE (all polls reporting)
Reid, Aaron – 155
Sok, Nicole – 109
Testart, Kieron – 326
SAHTU (all polls reporting)
Chinna, Paulie – 226
McNeely, Daniel – 372
Pierrot, Delphine (Dolly) – 207
THEBACHA (8 polls reporting)
Benwell, Connie – 95
MacDonald, Jay – 483
Martselos, Frieda – 416
TU NEDHE-WIILIDEH (10 polls reporting)
Delorme, Nadine – 24
Edjericon, Richard – 127
YELLOWKNIFE CENTRE (12 polls reporting)
Chenemu, Ambe – 225
Hawkins, Robert – 333
Spence, Matt – 243
YELLOWKNIFE NORTH (13 polls reporting)
Howe, Jon – 54
Morgan, Shauna – 734
Valpy, Bruce – 350
YELLOWKNIFE SOUTH
Wawzonek, Caroline (ACCLAIMED)