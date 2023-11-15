As the results start to roll in, we can start to safely make some calls.

One race we can call for sure is in Nunakput as Lucy Kuptana is the MLA-elect for that riding. She looks to have defeated Vince Teddy according to the unofficial results but with all polls reporting, she has a nearly 200-vote lead.

Sheryl Yakeleya is the MLA-elect in Dehcho with all polls reporting. She beat three candidates, including incumbent Ron Bonnetrouge. Rocky Simpson is also out as Vince McKay is the new MLA-elect in Hay River South.

Here are the latest numbers with the MLA-elects in bold:

DEHCHO (all polls reporting)

Bonnetrouge, Ronald – 145

Lafferty, Richard C. – 27

Vandell, Steven – 177

Yakeleya, Sheryl – 229

FRAME LAKE (13 polls reporting)

Cornfield, Deanna – 26

Morse, Julian – 209

Stanley, John – 49

Tracy, Spencer – 182

Wray, Stuart – 169

GREAT SLAVE (10 polls reporting)

Arden Smith, Stacie – 170

Lawrance, James – 42

Nokleby, Katrina – 156

Reid, Kate – 200

HAY RIVER NORTH (8 polls reporting)

McMeekin, Greg – 15

Simpson, R.J – 398

Wallington, Michael – 109

Wiedemann, Hans – 85

HAY RIVER SOUTH (all polls reporting)

McKay, Vince – 282

Schumann, Wally – 238

Simpson, Rocky – 210

INUVIK BOOT LAKE (all polls reporting)

Archie, Diane – 152

Rodgers, Denny – 210

Ross, Sallie – 132

INUVIK TWIN LAKES (7 polls reporting)

McLeod, Lenora – 128

Semmler, Lesa – 322

KAM LAKE

Cleveland, Caitlin (ACCLAIMED)

MACKENZIE DELTA (all polls reporting)

Blake, Frederick Jr. – 220

Nerysoo, George – 233

Ross Jr., Richard – 176

MONFWI

Armstrong, Jane (ACCLAIMED)

NAHENDEH (15 polls reporting)

Allen, Sharon – 126

Campbell, Josh – 19

Cli-Michaud, Mavis – 157

Deneron, Hillary – 83

Thompson, Shane – 271

Wright, Les – 98

NUNAKPUT (all polls reporting)

Kuptana, Lucy – 340

Teddy, Vince – 159

RANGE LAKE (all polls reporting)

Reid, Aaron – 155

Sok, Nicole – 109

Testart, Kieron – 326

SAHTU (all polls reporting)

Chinna, Paulie – 226

McNeely, Daniel – 372

Pierrot, Delphine (Dolly) – 207

THEBACHA (8 polls reporting)

Benwell, Connie – 95

MacDonald, Jay – 483

Martselos, Frieda – 416

TU NEDHE-WIILIDEH (10 polls reporting)

Delorme, Nadine – 24

Edjericon, Richard – 127

YELLOWKNIFE CENTRE (12 polls reporting)

Chenemu, Ambe – 225

Hawkins, Robert – 333

Spence, Matt – 243

YELLOWKNIFE NORTH (13 polls reporting)

Howe, Jon – 54

Morgan, Shauna – 734

Valpy, Bruce – 350

YELLOWKNIFE SOUTH

Wawzonek, Caroline (ACCLAIMED)