Police have charged a Pond Inlet man following the death of a woman in the community earlier this month.

Daryl Quaraq, 33, stands accused of the second-degree murder of Joanne Nutarak.

On April 8, Nutarak was transported to the Pond Inlet Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead after multiple CPR attempts.

Quaraq is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on May 30.

The police thanked the residents of Pond Inlet for their assistance in this investigation.

No further details were provided in a news relase issued Thursday.