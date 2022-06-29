Pond Inlet is gearing up for Canada Day as Nunavut gets ready to celebrate the annual holiday without restrictions for the first time in three years.

“Because of Covid there were no activities in our community,” said Elizabeth Quasa, recreation coordinator for Pond Inlet.

The day will open with a prayer, followed by the Canada Day parade at 12:30 p.m.

“After the parade the people will gather outside the community hall to have country food such as caribou meat and seal meat. Along with that, we’re also going to have a barbeque, hamburgers, hot dogs and other snacks,” she added.

Games like bannock-making contests with prizes for the fastest and most well-cooked offerings will entertain the crowds. Baby-walking races for two-year-olds, bike decorating activities for kids ages six to 13 and a bike race for kids 13 to 16 years of age, round out the day’s events.

Elders will also have opportunities to engage in fun activities.

The day wraps with a country food feast at the community hall at 7 p.m.

“I’m pretty excited to come up with games, to have a feast for our community members,” said Quasa. This is the first Canada Day she is organizing in her position as Recreation Coordinator.

“It was great to gather things and plan for Canada Day.”