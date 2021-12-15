Ten-year-old Mason Parks from Pond Inlet is the winner of the Representative for Children and Youth Nunavut’s (RCYNU) logo design contest held for National Child Day, Nov. 20.

“I feel proud of myself,” said Mason. “It is Inuit hunting,” he added, describing the winning drawing.

Hunting and being out on the land is an activity which Mason enjoys.

“Every opportunity he wants to go out hunting and camping,” said Sherry Parks, Mason’s mom.

In this contest the RCYNU asked kids from across the territory to create a logo of what children’s rights means to them. The winning logo will be featured on the RCYNU’s new T-shirt, which is expected to be ready in a few weeks.

Over 30 young Nunavummiut took part in the contest, from the Kitikmeot, Kivalliq to Qikiqtaaluk.

Representatives from RCYNU picked three winners from the various contestants, the three winners will each receive fishing or camping gear worth $500, in addition to RCYNU swag, which will include the new T-shirt.

For Sherry it came as a surprise to be chosen as a winner.

“We’re not very lucky with draws and things like that so it was actually really surprising to get a phone call to say that my son has won the logo contest.”

The two runners-up below Parks were Iqaluit’s Patrick Witzaney-Chown, 10, in second place and Meriva Manebou, 14, also from Iqaluit.

“I’m happy about what I’m getting,” said Mason, who has choosen the camping gear prize.

“It’s totally up his alley,” his mom added.

The United Nation’s adopted the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. As a signatory to the Convention, Canada has a commitment to ensure all children are treated with dignity, respect and have every opportunity to have a voice, be protected from harm and to ensure their basic needs are met. This commitment extends to all children across Canada.

“Our children are our future, specifically for the logo the picture that Mason draw, especially in Nunavut, it’s a child’s right to know and understand the hunting culture,” said Sherry.

According to the Government of Canada, National Child Day provides an excellent opportunity for educators, parents and caregivers to educate children about their rights.