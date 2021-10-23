City facilities will open for business Monday after being shuttered for weeks in response to the community-spread outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The Yellowknife Pubic Library will re-open this weekend on Oct. 23 by appointment, only; the Fieldhouse, Multiplex and City Hall will open to the public on Monday morning, Oct. 25, according to a news advisory from a city spokesperson.

City Hall remains closed to the public.

The Solid Waste Facility is still open to the public.

The city is asking residents to check ahead with the facility they plan to visit as there could be capacity restrictions or a booking required.

The city advised people should expect masking, screening, social-distancing and reduced capacity limits at all indoor city facilities.

Visit the city’s website for more information or to book an appointment.