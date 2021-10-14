Cancellations of territorial court sittings look to be on the way due to Covid-19.

“We anticipate that sittings in Yellowknife will be cancelled until mid-November, circuits outside of Yellowknife will be cancelled until the new year, and that the rescheduled dates will be specified as well,” according to Ngan Trinh, senior communications adviser for the Department of Justice.

The number of legal cases that will be affected is “difficult to measure as parties and counsel have options to bring matters forward in many cases,” Trinh added.

For the Supreme Court of the NWT, “decisions as to whether to postpone hearings are being made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with counsel.”

According to Trinh, court of appeal sittings scheduled for Oct. 19 are proceeding as scheduled in courtroom 101.

The judges will appear virtually. One or both lawyers per case may also appear virtually. Proceedings are open to the public.

The decision not to proceed with criminal matters is within the discretion of the Crown.

The revised directive will be posted to the NWT Courts Covid-19 response section of its website once it is issued.