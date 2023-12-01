If you were at the Yellowknife Ski Club on Nov. 25 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, you may want to get yourself checked for chickenpox.

The club has been informed by the NWT Health and Social Services Authority that a probable case of the virus has been reported. The time frame matches up with the general information session for the Bunnies and Jackrabbits programs in the downstairs portion of the club’s chalet that day. The club sent out a notice on Thursday evening informing people about the possible case.

There’s the possibility of infection if you were around the infected person for more than 15 minutes, if you were indoors with the infected person for longer than one hour or if you touched the lesions — or clothing in contact with the lesions — of the infected person.

The authority states that symptoms may occur between two to three weeks after exposure and if you have been exposed, you’re being asked to monitor for signs and symptoms until Dec. 16.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, decreased appetite, sore throat and an itchy rash that blisters and then crusts over. The rash typically develops on the trunk, then the face, then progresses to the extremities. You can also have ulcers in your mouth or eyes.

Possible complications from chickenpox include pneumonia, encephalitis (brain swelling), secondary bacterial and soft tissue infections, endocarditis, Reye syndrome, cerebellar ataxia, or Guillain-Barre syndrome. After being infected, the virus remains in your body and may reactivate resulting in shingles.

If you do develop symptoms, you’re asked to stay home and contact the public health unit to let them know you in contact with the infected person. You may also be able the varicella vaccine so long as you haven’t had chickenpox, shingles or any other vaccine containing varicella.

The case is being called probable because an individual has symptoms consistent with varicella without being confirmed by lab testing or epidemiological link to another laboratory confirmed case.