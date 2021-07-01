The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) said on June 30 that two separate power outages earlier in the day were directly tied to heavily lighting strikes between Yellowknife and the Snare system.

According to the NTPC’s Twitter feed, a full system outage occurred in Yellowknife shortly after midnight and was due to a thunderstorm in the area of the Snare hydroelectric dam. Restoration of power occurred within the hour.

Later in the day and into Wednesday morning, just before noon, there was a Yellowknife,Behchoko, andDettah system outage for a similar reason.

Power was restored, again, within the hour.