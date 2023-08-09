A charter plane is expected to land in Ulukhaktok today to repair a transformer that failed amid a fire at the power station.

Many residents of Ulukhaktok found themselves without power Aug. 8. The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) has been posting updates to its Facebook page.

“A charter transporting an NTPC line crew is expected to land in the community by 2 p.m. this afternoon,” reads the latest notice from Aug 9 at 9 a.m. “Restoration time once the line crew arrives will be dependent on the amount of damage done to the transformer. Thank you for your continued patience.

Many customers in Ulukhaktok were forced to spent the night without power as NTPC was unable to charter a plane the evening of Aug. 8.

NTPC communications manager Doug Prendergast confirmed there was a fire at the power station related to the transformer failure.

“There was an electrical issue with a transformer that resulted in a small fire on the wooden platform upon which the transformer sits,” he said. “The transformer itself did not catch on fire. “