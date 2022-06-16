Premier Caroline Cochrane announced on June 15 that Jo-Anne Cecchetto will be taking over as deputy minister of Health and Social Services from Bruce Cooper, who is retiring after just under five years in the role.

Cecchetto has a background in nursing, and maintains a presence at the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic. She has served in various administrative roles in the NWT health sector, including the GNWT’s chief nursing officer and the director of territorial health services. She has served as the assistant deputy minister of Health and Social Services for Programs since August 2017.

In announcing the appointment, Cochrane said Cecchetto is “a committed public servant and health professional who will bring a wealth of Northern experience and expertise to her new role.”

She also lauded Cooper as “a strong and effective leader for the Department of Health and Social Services and his hard work helped the GNWT navigate two very difficult years of a public health emergency. His dedication, compassion and professionalism in his role will be missed.”