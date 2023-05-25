The legislative assembly reconvened on Thursday, but Premier Caroline Cochrane wasn’t among the MLAs who returned to the house.

It was announced Thursday that Cochrane has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be away from the house under the chief public health officer’s recommendations.

“I recognize that my self-isolation comes at a time of great uncertainty in the territory due to forest fires and flooding,” she was quoted as saying in a press release on Thursday. “I want to reassure residents that cabinet meets daily on these matters, and I will continue to chair these meetings virtually.”

Deputy Premier Diane Archie will be acting in place of Cochrane while she isolates.